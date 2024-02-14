Meghan Markle is launching a new podcast

Meghan Markle has a new creative partnership for her podcast ventures.

The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced in a statement that Meghan signed a deal with Lemonada Media to create a new, original podcast series. The podcast network will also be at the helm of distributing the first season of Markle’s “Archetypes” podcast in Spring 2024.

This new deal means “Archetypes” will be distributed to all audio platforms following what was previously an exclusive podcast contract with Spotify. This new partnership will increase access to the podcast that highlights women who have overcome gender stereotypes to reach career-defining success.

“Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024,” the Duchess said in the press statement. “Our plan to re-release ‘Archetypes’ so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works.”

Neither Markle nor representatives provided a specific date for the re-release of “Archetypes” or details regarding the new podcast. However, Lemonada’s CEO and co-founder Jessica Cordova Kramer said her team is “thrilled to co-create a new series with her [The Duchess of Sussex] that fosters her approach to creating art that matters.”

Markle joins a list of other female celebrities and influencers on the Lemonada podcast lineup, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Samantha Bee.

The Duchess of Sussex’s podcast announcement comes just a couple of weeks after she, Prince Harry and Netflix announced a series of new projects on the horizon, including a documentary, a film and a TV series.

The couple’s production company, Archewell, is also involved with bringing a film adaptation of Carley Fortune’s romance novel “Meet Me at the Lake” to the small screen.

