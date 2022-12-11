Watch Now
Bomb threat disrupts Patti LaBelle concert in Wisconsin

Police K9 units searched the building but didn't find any explosives
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Patti LaBelle was abruptly rushed off stage just a couple of songs into her Christmas concert in Milwaukee after a bomb threat forced authorities to evacuate the theater.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that video from the Riverside Theater on Saturday night shows what appears to be two security officers interrupting the 78-year-old LaBelle as she chats with an audience member. They rush her off stage.

Shortly after, someone announced that the nearly full 2,500-seat theater has to be evacuated because of a bomb threat. After everyone was evacuated safely, police K9 units searched the building but didn't find any explosives.

The theater's operator said Sunday it will try to reschedule the show.

