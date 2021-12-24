Biden, first lady visit hospitalized kids on Christmas Eve

WASHINGTON —WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are bringing Christmas Eve cheer to hospitalized children who aren't well enough to go home for the holidays. It's longstanding tradition for first ladies to visit Children's National Hospital in Washington at Christmastime. But Joe Biden's visit was a surprise. The White House says it's the first time a sitting president has joined the fun. The Bidens helped patients with a craft project before the first lady read “Olaf's Night Before Christmas.” The tradition of a hospital visit by the first lady dates to Bess Truman.