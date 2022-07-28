Mayim Bialik And Ken Jennings Will Be The Permanent Hosts Of ‘Jeopardy!’

It’s been a long and sometimes tumultuous journey for “Jeopardy!” producers and fans since the death of the show’s beloved long-time host Alex Trebek in late 2020. But, after nearly two years since Trebek’s passing, the show announced that Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have signed on as the new permanent hosts of the popular TV game show.

“Jeopardy!” Executive Producer Michael Davies confirmed the news in a post on the show’s website in which he shared his excitement over the future of the show with its new permanent hosts.

“I write today with the exciting news that we have closed and signed deals with Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to be the hosts of ‘Jeopardy!’ moving forward,” Davies shared in his July 27 post. “In Mayim and Ken, we have two outstanding hosts at the beginning of their ‘Jeopardy!’ hosting careers who connected with their own fanbases, new fans, and the traditional ‘Jeopardy!’ viewer.”

Jennings reached out to his fans through his Twitter account to confirm and celebrate the news of his now permanent role in his classic witty manner.

It’s official! There is white smoke over Culver City. @missmayim and I are your Jeopardy! hosts next season. https://t.co/Qj9TdjgFJU — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) July 27, 2022

Bialik retweeted the show’s announcement on her timeline for her fans.

Please join us in welcoming the official co-hosts of Jeopardy!, @kenjennings and @missmayim! We couldn’t be more thrilled. For more on our new hosts and new initiatives, click to read a note from Jeopardy! EP @embassydavies: https://t.co/U8MeXCdsec pic.twitter.com/WTSAnZPAv2 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) July 27, 2022

Bialik and Jennings began their stint as rotating hosts for “Jeopardy!” in 2021 following a controversy that surfaced when producers initially announced that then-executive producer Mike Richards and Bialik would be the new permanent hosts of the show. When news leaked about comments Richards’ made about women on a podcast he hosted in the past, he stepped away from the show, setting the stage for the new co-hosts.

Additionally, Davies shared what’s next for the hosts and the show as “Jeopardy!” prepares to move into its 39th season on the air.

Starting in September, Jennings will launch this season of “Jeopardy!” with the inaugural Second Chance competition and the annual Tournament of Champions, which will bring many long-term champions back to the show, including Amy Schneider, Dr. Sam Buttrey and other top players.

Then, in January, Bialik will step to the podium to host “Celebrity Jeopardy!”, the “Jeopardy! National College Championship and other daily shows when she’s not filming her other primetime TV series, “Call Me Kat.”

Davies said the co-hosts’ schedules will be scheduled with consistency in mind for the audience for the best viewing experience possible.

Finally, for uber “Jeopardy!” fans, Davies announced the launch of a new podcast to get all the behind-the-scenes info and previews of upcoming new features for the show.

“Hosted by the Jeopardy! producers, including me, ‘Inside Jeopardy!’ will give you all an inside look into everything going on behind the scenes at America’s Favorite Quiz Show: everything from gameplay analysis and behind-the-scenes stories, to official announcements, and special interviews,” Davies shared in his post.

You can subscribe to the new “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast on Apple, Spotify or wherever you listen to your favorite podcast.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.