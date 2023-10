On Saturday, Nov. 4, Mizner Park Amphitheater will be vibrantly filled with tequila, food, art and live music for the second annual Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival.

Guests will enjoy unlimited tastings of some of the world's best tequila and mezcal. Hear more from the event co-founder and several vendors as we spotlight this special event.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Kula Cares, a Boca Raton-based organization that provides educational supplies to underserved communities.