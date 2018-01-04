Experts rank the top diets for 2018

Are you planning on dieting to fulfill a New Year's resolution? U.S. News and World Report released its rankings of top diets on Wednesday.
Using data from 40 various diets, the Mediterranean Diet and DASH Diet tied for being the No. 1 overall diet for 2018.
"Whether you're trying to lose weight or manage a chronic disease like diabetes, the 2018 Best Diets rankings are designed to help consumers identify the right diet for their specific needs," Angela Haupt, Assistant Managing Editor of Health at U.S. News, said in a statement. "By profiling and providing in-depth data on 40 diets, consumers can rely on U.S. News for the tools they need to feel empowered to make well-informed, personalized choices in order to maintain overall healthier lifestyles."
According to U.S. News, it convened an expert panel of the country's top nutritionists, dietary consultants and physicians specializing in diabetes, heart health and weight loss. U.S. News released its methodology for its rankings here.
U.S. News 2018 Best Diets Rankings Full lists available here.