Consumer Reports: Electric vehicles less reliable, on average, than conventional cars, trucks

EV owners most frequently reported troubles with battery, charging systems
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - A group of Tesla cars line up at charging stations at a dealership in Littleton, Colo., Aug. 23, 2020. In Connecticut, officials have begun rolling out a wide-ranging new law aimed at reducing vehicle emissions, including adding 10 more electric vehicles that will now be eligible for the state's rebate program. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 10:06 PM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 22:10:48-05

DETROIT — Electric vehicles have proved far less reliable, on average, than gasoline-powered cars, trucks and SUVs, according to the latest survey by Consumer Reports.

The report found that EVs from the 2021 through 2023 model years encountered nearly 80% more problems than did vehicles propelled by internal combustion engines.

Consumer Reports said EV owners most frequently reported troubles with battery and charging systems as well as flaws in how the vehicles' body panels and interior parts fit together.

The magazine noted that EV manufacturers are still learning to construct completely new power systems, and it suggested that as they do, the overall reliability of electric vehicles should improve.

