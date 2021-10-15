Watch
Audiology & Hearing Aids of the Palm Beaches

Posted at 3:35 PM, Oct 15, 2021
Audiology & Hearing Aids of the Palm Beaches has been serving the community for more than 10 years. Our clinical audiologist has the expertise, understanding and knowledge which results in better living through better hearing for our patients.

The experts at Audiology & Hearing Aids of the Palm Beaches provide the finest quality, most advanced diagnostic and treatment services and products in an honest, fair and patient-focused environment. Conveniently located in Palm Beach Gardens and close to West Palm Beach, Audiology & Hearing Aids of the Palm Beaches is here to help you with your hearing needs!

At Audiology & Hearing Aids of the Palm Beaches, all patients are examined and monitored by a Florida-licensed Doctor of Audiology with experience in the specialized fields of hearing and tinnitus assessment and rehabilitation.

"Ageless Attitude" is a series of half-hour specials focusing on senior living. From medical services to financial planning, elder care and loans, WPTV's "Ageless Attitude" is made for active seniors.

Thursday, Oct. 21, 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31, Noon
Saturday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.

