Alabama Man Uses Pressure Washer To Create Nativity Scene In Driveway

In the wide world of art-making, pressure washers aren’t a frequent source of inspiration. Nevertheless, an Alabama man delighted his neighbors with an amazing pressure-washer Christmas drawing that runs the length of his driveway.

Ron Burkett, a photographer and videographer for the Trussville Tribune, created the 85-foot-long Nativity scene for his wife, a Nativity collector.

“Well, it was time to pressure wash my driveway again … but since it was getting close to Christmas, I had another idea,” he told the Tribune.

Here’s an aerial view of his masterpiece that Burkett shared on Facebook recently:

As you can see, Burkett also took some silly pics where he appears to interact with the wise men’s camels. Cute!

But this isn’t Burkett’s first attempt at a large-scale pressure washer piece. The photog learned about the technique from YouTube in the early days of the pandemic. Stuck at home for safety’s sake, he gave it a try and came up with his first driveway scene.

The sprawling nature panorama he devised uses only water, the driveway’s dirt and Burkett’s natural talent — he told Southern Living that he loves being creative, but doesn’t have any formal art training.

Take a look at this time-lapse video that shows the piece from start to finish:

Burkett gives a few figures a rough chalk outline, then uses the pressure washer as a stylus, blasting water at the dirty driveway to create the lines. Who knew a pressure washer could create this level of detail?

Burkett took about 18 months between his first driveway drawing and the latest, the Nativity. But he’s already planning his next work — a Statue of Liberty with fireworks for the Fourth of July.

“But then, my driveway only has six months to get dirty again!” said Burkett in Southern Living.

“I’m in awe of Ron’s talent, but I stopped being surprised by what he can do years ago,” Trussville Tribune publisher Scott Buttram said in the Tribune.

Well, it’s news to the rest of us! Nice work, Ron!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.