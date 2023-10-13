The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The holiday season will be all the more magical when you book a ride on the Polar Express train. Rail Events Inc. is making it possible for you and your family to live out the story from the beloved children’s book “The Polar Express” in real life.

The train will depart from 38 different stations across the U.S. and Canada, so there’s a good chance you can hop aboard at a location near you.

“The Polar Express” by Chris Van Allsburg is the story of a boy who is invited to ride an enchanted train to the North Pole so he could make his Christmas wish. The trip becomes a magical adventure. Oil pastel illustrations accompany the text in what has become a classic Christmas tale.

The beloved book was also made into an animated film starring Tom Hanks in 2004 and has become a holiday favorite in its own right.

MORE: 7 memorable train trips that are perfect for families

The real-life Polar Express train ride replicates the experience described in the story. All those on board will get to experience the soundtrack from the movie playing throughout the ride. If you aren’t familiar with the tune, you can hear it in the trailer below:

Hot chocolate and cookies will also be served as children listen to a reading of the book. Last but certainly not least, kids will have the chance to meet Santa upon their arrival at the “North Pole.”

To top it all off, each child will receive their own silver sleigh bell, just like the boy does in the story!

The train ride typically lasts 60-75 minutes according to the Rail Events Inc. website. Families are encouraged to wear their comfiest pajamas for the ride.

As you can see in a Facebook post from the company, these kids look all sorts of cozy and excited to be getting their golden tickets. How cute!

Of course, Santa makes an appearance on these festive train rides, as captured by this photo on the company’s Facebook:

You can find a location near you using the location tool on the Rail Events Inc. website. To book tickets, contact the location you’d like to visit and order directly through that specific location. For example, the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad and Museum in Durango, Colorado, hosts Polar Express train rides beginning Nov. 17 this year and running through the last day of December.

Rail Events Inc. isn’t the only company that offers this kind of holiday train ride. Various railway companies and railroad museums across the country host similar “Polar Express”-themed train rides, too.

Will you be booking a ticket to ride one of these holiday trains? All aboard!

MORE: Best Train Table Sets for Kids

Any products or services mentioned above were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.