Jane Fonda’s favorite moisturizer is on sale for $13.78 right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Some people continue to sport a youthful glow well past their 70s, especially celebrities. It not only leaves us in awe but also wondering how they do it. Any hint we hear of a product that causes such bright and smooth skin to appear nearly ageless naturally gets us excited to try it ourselves.

So, when Jane Fonda told Glamour that the key to keeping her skin looking youthful and radiant in her mid-80s was hydration and that L’Oreal Age Perfect Rosy Tone Face Moisturizer was one of her “current favorites” for moisturizing, we had to look into it.

While Fonda is obviously a Hollywood icon who can access the most exclusive skincare regimens on Earth, we were glad to find out this L’Oreal Age Perfect formula is not only easily found on Amazon but also very affordable, even at full price. But you’re in luck, because a 2.55-ounce jar is on sale for less than $14!

Fellow Oscar winner Helen Mirren, whose skin, at 77, is also in the same how-do-we-replicate-that-youthful-glow category, is an ambassador for the L’Oreal brand. which is another big boost to the credibility of L’Oreal Age Perfect Rosy Tone as an addition to your skincare arsenal.

Made specially for skin past the age of 55, this lotion adds a hint of rosy tone back to complexions that have dulled over time. The day cream exfoliates sallow skin and gives an intensive dose of hydration to revive the skin’s rosy tone to make it appear visibly younger. L’Oreal Age Perfect also claims to leave skin feeling more hydrated and smoother.

The brand recommends applying it in the morning on clean skin, rubbing in a circular motion.

Currently rated as an “Amazon’s Choice” selection, this moisturizer comes highly rated from everyday buyers, with more than 7,700 five-star reviews and an overall grade of 4.5 so far.

Reviewer Jo-Ann wrote that she considers it’s the perfect foundation for her.

“I am very pleased with this product,” she wrote. “I started using this product last winter 2022. I really had people tell me I have gorgeous skin. I never had anyone say anything before.”

Another Amazon reviewer called L’Oreal Age Perfect Rosy Tone wonderful and said it feels soft as silk going on your face and gives you a nice rosy glow.

Curious customers at Amazon have asked whether the L’Oreal Age Perfect formula is also fine for people with darker skin to use. Several reviewers have answered positively in that regard, including yvonnemj, who titled her review, “Helen Mirren was right!”

“When I first started seeing Helen’s ads for this, I thought it wouldn’t do much good for me, a black woman,” she wrote. “I couldn’t imagine a rosy glow on me. Helen wore me down though — such a good dresser with fabulous skin! I made a purchase and I couldn’t ‘t be more pleased! My skin is super soft and it does leave a nice healthy glow!”

It’s possible that this reviewer didn’t see that yet another Oscar winner, 57-year-old Viola Davis, also appears in the campaign’s advertisements, as shown below.

Several users mentioned not needing to wear foundation because it adds a little color back to their skin. While many people said they enjoyed the scent, it’s also available as fragrance-free, which is a great option for sensitive skin or noses.

If having great skin makes you feel good on the inside, we think a good skincare routine is worth the time and effort!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.