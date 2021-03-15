Riviera Beach highlights women's history during March art exhibition

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County art teacher is spending her spring break in the art studio and preparing to showcase her work in Riviera Beach.

Lupe Lawrence is based in Lake Park and specializes in murals with artwork that makes use of precious stones, pastels on silk, mixed media, colored pencils with turpentine and oils on silk.

Her work is part of a series on display at the Riviera Beach Village Event Center featuring women's history.

Lawrence will join artists Trina Slade-Burks and Caron Bowman Tuesday evening for a virtual live discussion about women in the arts.

The exhibit is presented by the Artists Showcase of the Palm Beaches and Riviera Beach Community Redevelopment Agency.

It’s open for public viewings by appointment only Sunday through Wednesday through the end of March.

The women's history art exhibit is located at 190 E. Thirteenth St. in Riviera Beach.

The live artist discussion will be hosted by the Riviera Beach CRA on Instagram Live and Facebook Live on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Call 561-881-7439 or go to the Riviera Beach CRA Facebook page for more details or to set up an appointment.