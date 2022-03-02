Downtown Palm Beach Gardens to celebrate International Women's Day

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — In honor International Women’s Day, Downtown Palm Beach Gardens is shining a light on its women-owned businesses.

On March 6, the retail center will host EmpowHER from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Strand for a day of free, female-empowered activities to commemorate the cultural, and socioeconomic achievements of women.

The lifestyle shopping center has 10 shops and boutiques run by women, including Blessed Boutique, Clay Haus, Craft Haus, Lickstein Plastic Medical Surgery Spa, Lola Chiq, Pineapple Kidz, Style So Chic, Tipsy Salonbar, Vagabond Apparel Boutique and What's Cooking Kids.

“At ShopCore Properties and Downtown Palm Beach Gardens we are proud of our women-owned businesses,” said Regional Marketing Manager Alexis Brock. “We value diversity, inclusion and equality and respect our tenants in the same manner as our employees - not only on International Women’s Day, but 365 days of the year.”

In addition to the planned activities, Downtown Palm Beach Gardens will be accepting donations for Dress for Success of the Palm Beaches. Items requested include gently used shoes, purses, jewelry, scarves and belts.

Below is the list of EmpowHER events scheduled for March 6:

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Caffeination Station ( near the Interactive Water Feature in The Strand )

Enjoy floral lattes and get caffeinated for a day of entrepreneurship and entertainment

