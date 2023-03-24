Ashley Moody honors 20 Florida female police chiefs during visit to West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Attorney General Ashley Moody honored 20 Florida females in law enforcement Thursday during a presentation in West Palm Beach.

Moody presented the 20 female police chiefs from throughout the state with a Cabinet resolution.

"At least half of those are first-time female police chiefs for their department," Moody said. "This is a first in Florida."

Some of the women who spoke said they gave up other career opportunities because they wanted to serve their communities.

"We are so thankful they did," Moody said.

To learn more about the Florida women who have chosen to make law enforcement their profession, watch the complete presentation in the video player above.