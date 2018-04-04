Video: The history of Toys R Us

Most Toys R Us stores will be closed by the end of April.

The retailer, which also owns Babies R Us and FAO Schwartz, said earlier this year it was shutting down and would liquidate its inventory.

Liquidation sales began toward the end of March 2018. Its demise is pointed mostly to competition with big-box retail stores and their accompanying websites.

Toys R Us Inc.'s founder, Charles Lazarus, died on March 22, 2018 at the age of 94.

