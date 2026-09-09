West Palm Move: New $1 electric shuttle begins service in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is staying on top of West Palm Beach's growth, searching for answers as new projects roll out across the city and transform how people get around.

The city's newest transportation solution, a $1 public transit shuttle called West Palm Move, is now on the road.

LAUNCHED: West Palm Move offers $1 rides

West Palm Move officially launched this week, offering residents a new way to travel between Northwood, downtown West Palm Beach and the Norton Museum area for just $1 per ride.

The city hopes the system will encourage people to leave their cars behind while easing congestion on busy downtown streets.

Officials have described West Palm Move as part of a broader effort to rethink transportation in a rapidly growing city where parking and traffic concerns continue to intensify.

Using a fleet of electric vehicles, city leaders say the system is designed to provide frequent service, with riders waiting no more than 10 minutes for a pickup along the fixed route.

Deputy City Administrator Armando Fana previously told WPTV that frequency was one of the biggest priorities when designing the system.

"Right now we're starting with seven (vehicles), but really what matters is the pickup times," Fana said. "No matter what time you get to the stop, you won't wait more than 10 minutes because that's what people want. Frequency."

Fana said city leaders want riders to view the service as more than just a bus route.

"We want frequency, we want cleanliness, and we want people to feel like they're in a premier service," Fana said.

For some residents, the new option is already becoming a favorite way to get around.

"This is where I'm going. I have breakfast, then I go downtown," said John Sampson after stepping off his first ride. "They're great."

Sampson, who typically takes Palm Tran or walks, said the service offers a new level of convenience.

"It's just like having your own vehicle; you just step out there, you jump on, you jump off," Sampson said.

When asked if he sees himself using the service again, his answer was immediate.

"Oh yeah, I'm going to do it a lot more because it's more convenient for me. Bingo, I got a ride up here," Sampson said. "It's great. You gotta try it to believe it."

City leaders hope more residents will feel the same way.

"Just to be able to have an option for folks that they haven't had before," Fana said.

The city also points to the service's affordability. Fixed-route rides cost $1, while an on-demand service launching later this month will cost $2 per ride and provide transportation throughout much of the area east of Interstate 95.

"It's cheaper than gas, it's cheaper than parking, and we really want to encourage people to get on the 'move,'" Fana said.

But while riders are praising the new service, some neighbors living near the route are concerned it could create unintended consequences.

"Well, you can see our little streets are full. The problem is that they haven't made any provision for where people will park in order to get on the bus when it comes; it starts right at the tip of our neighborhood," said Cynthia McCallister, who lives in Mango Promenade.

McCallister reached out to WPTV, saying she supports better public transportation but fears people trying to avoid downtown parking costs could leave their vehicles in her neighborhood and ride the shuttle instead.

She says parking is already a challenge because of ongoing construction projects in and around downtown.

"We are already inundated with construction parking for all of the downtown high-rise projects plus PBAU's construction. Now there will be people parking all day and in the evening for free on our streets in order to take the $1 bus from the Norton to downtown to work, to party," McCallister said.

McCallister has long pushed for residential parking permits after construction workers and students filled neighborhood streets and blocked driveways.

When asked whether a residential permit program would help, she said, "I think that would go a very long way, yes."

After hearing those concerns, WPTV reached out to the City of West Palm Beach for answers.

In a statement, city officials said they plan to evaluate the service using actual ridership data before determining whether any parking-related changes are needed.

"As West Palm Move begins service, we will be able to evaluate its impact based on actual ridership and travel patterns rather than assumptions about how riders may access the Fixed-Route. The City also has baseline transit survey data and will conduct a follow-up survey after the service has been operating to measure changes in transit use and perceptions."

The city added that a parking study is already underway in several nearby neighborhoods.

"At the same time, the City is conducting a parking study that includes Mango Promenade, El Cid, Dixie, and portions of Flamingo Park. That study will provide a better understanding of existing parking conditions and help identify potential parking management strategies for the area."

Officials say the goal of West Palm Move is to make it easier for residents to get around without relying on a personal vehicle.

"West Palm Move is intended to give people more ways to get around without relying on a personal vehicle for every trip. In addition to the Fixed-Route, the On-Demand service will allow riders to request trips within the service area, providing another way to reach destinations or connect with the Fixed-Route without driving to a bus stop and parking nearby."

The city also acknowledged concerns that some riders could choose to park in nearby neighborhoods to access the service but said there is currently no data showing that is happening.

"We understand the concern that some riders could choose to park on neighborhood streets to access the service. We do not have data at this point showing that is occurring, but with the parking study underway and West Palm Move beginning operations, the City will have actual data to evaluate conditions and determine whether additional measures are warranted."

The discussion comes as city leaders continue updating West Palm Beach's Downtown Master Plan, where transportation, parking and mobility remain major topics of conversation. A public meeting on the plan is scheduled for Wednesday at 9 a.m. at West Palm Beach City Hall.

For now, supporters see West Palm Move as an affordable and convenient alternative to driving. Neighbors like McCallister say they'll be keeping a close eye on whether the service helps solve transportation challenges without creating new ones on residential streets.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.