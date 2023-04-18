Tri-Rail trains to get makeover for first time since 2001

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — Tri-Rail trains will be getting a new look.
The South Florida Regional Transportation Authority announced Tuesday that its Tri-Rail trains will undergo a makeover for the first time since 2001.
"I am excited to announce that Tri-Rail trains will be refreshed with a new design that will modernize and bring new life to the trains," Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado, who serves as chair of the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority's governing board, said in a news release. "We as a board felt collectively that this was the perfect time to revitalize Tri-Rail's look with a fresh new wrap as we embark upon a new era with the system."
The new look will re-wrap the exterior of 12 locomotives and 49 passenger cars, replacing the "blue skies, white clouds and palm trees" design.
Tri-Rail services the westernmost tracks alongside Interstate 95 through Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Its northernmost terminus is Mangonia Park and its southernmost terminus is the Miami Intermodal Center.