Tri-Rail trains to get makeover for first time since 2001

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — Tri-Rail trains will be getting a new look.

The South Florida Regional Transportation Authority announced Tuesday that its Tri-Rail trains will undergo a makeover for the first time since 2001.

"I am excited to announce that Tri-Rail trains will be refreshed with a new design that will modernize and bring new life to the trains," Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado, who serves as chair of the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority's governing board, said in a news release. "We as a board felt collectively that this was the perfect time to revitalize Tri-Rail's look with a fresh new wrap as we embark upon a new era with the system."

The new look will re-wrap the exterior of 12 locomotives and 49 passenger cars, replacing the "blue skies, white clouds and palm trees" design.

South Florida Regional Transportation Authority The South Florida Regional Transportation Authority has provided these illustrations of the new exterior wrap for the Tri-Rail locomotives and passenger cars.

Tri-Rail services the westernmost tracks alongside Interstate 95 through Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Its northernmost terminus is Mangonia Park and its southernmost terminus is the Miami Intermodal Center.