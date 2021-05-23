Tri-Rail partners with Uber for free rides to, from stations

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you're looking for easier ways for commuting to and from Tri-Rail stations, one ride-sharing company is partnering with the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority to help you out.

Uber is now providing free transportation to and from three of Tri-Rail's 18 stations, including Deerfield Beach and Sheridan Street, seven days a week and the West Palm Beach station on weekends.

This is part of a three month pilot study program with the Florida Department of Transportation to assess the feasibility of this type of transit connection.

For more information visit https://www.tracks2uber.com.