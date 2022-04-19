Travelers at PBIA experience canceled, delayed flights ahead of summer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Right now, airports are busier than ever, leaving travelers stranded at airports with canceled or delayed flights.

"We really rushed to connect from New York to here, so when I got here only the one bag made it to Florida, the other one made it afterwards," said a traveler.

Sybil Jackson was traveling two weeks ago from Savannah, Georgia, to the Bahamas for a funeral. While driving to the airport, her flight was canceled.

"I think because they were so willing to work with me, because I explained to them look, I need to get there for the funeral, I need to get to the Bahamas," said Jackson.

Though her flight was rebooked for the following day, she was able to make it to the funeral.

Travel agent Annie Davis said for some passengers, the frustration level is high. She said before booking a flight, don't be too quick to grab a discounted flight.

"Your most discounted airlines are seeing the most cancellations — shortage of employees, less amount of technology," Davis said. "So, the more expensive airlines are invested in technology, they don't want to fail."

So, what rights do airline travelers have when their flights are canceled or delayed?

"We have the U.S. Department of Transportation and that is a great resource for travelers to look at," Davis said. "You'll see your rights for refunds."

However, Davis said, although travelers can get a refund, read the fine print for that airline. Remember, airlines are not obligated to pay for a hotel stay.

"Travel is going to increase and these delays are only going to get worse," she said. "Book early flights."