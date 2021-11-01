Watch
Travel headaches continue for American Airlines passengers as cancellations continue

Several delays at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
Posted at 3:41 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 15:41:05-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Travel troubles continue for American Airlines following hundreds of flight cancellations the past few days.

Frustration is mounting for a fourth day for passengers.

The airline canceled hundreds more flights Monday after canceling more than 1,800 flights since Friday.

The problems are impacted travelers across the country including South Florida.

Throughout Monday, a few flights were canceled to and from Palm Beach International Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport.

Several flights were also delayed, especially from Fort Lauderdale.

There are American Airlines flights scheduled to depart PBIA at 4:58 p.m. and 7:24 p.m. for Charlotte, North Carolina, and currently both are scheduled to be on time.

All airlines advise if you are traveling to make sure to check your flight status before heading to the airport.

