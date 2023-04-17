Watch Now
Thunderstorms prompt ground stop at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

FAA halts all flights in, out of Fort Lauderdale until conditions improve
The runway at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is flooded, looking more like a river than a landing and takeoff site for jet planes.
Posted at 2:28 PM, Apr 17, 2023
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — For the second time in less than a week, thunderstorms have prompted a ground stop at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration said all flights in and out of Fort Lauderdale were temporarily halted Monday afternoon until conditions improve.

Drivers were also advised to avoid the Perimeter Road entrance to the airport "due to the rising waters in this area."

It came days after historic flooding closed the airport for days and transformed the runway into a river.

Several travelers took to Twitter to complain that they had been stuck on their planes, which were stopped on the tarmac, for hours.

