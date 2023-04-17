Thunderstorms prompt ground stop at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — For the second time in less than a week, thunderstorms have prompted a ground stop at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration said all flights in and out of Fort Lauderdale were temporarily halted Monday afternoon until conditions improve.

Due to thunderstorms over #FLL, there is a @FAANews ground stop in place & flight activity is temporarily halted until conditions improve. Motorists should avoid the E. Perimeter Road entrance to the airport due to the rising waters in this area & use alternate routes instead. — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) April 17, 2023

Drivers were also advised to avoid the Perimeter Road entrance to the airport "due to the rising waters in this area."

It came days after historic flooding closed the airport for days and transformed the runway into a river.

Several travelers took to Twitter to complain that they had been stuck on their planes, which were stopped on the tarmac, for hours.

We have been sitting on the plane on the tarmac for over 2 hours…why would they board passengers when they saw a storm coming? FL is wild!!! — Anna Bella (@AnnaBella114) April 17, 2023