Summer travel deals: How to save on flights after Spirit Airlines' collapse

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As summer travel ramps up, many flyers say affordable airfare is becoming harder to find.

With rising fuel costs pushing ticket prices higher, along with the end of Spirit Airlines removing one of the country's most well-known budget carriers, travelers at Palm Beach International Airport said finding a cheap flight now takes more work.

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One traveler described the growing costs associated with flying.

"Prices are (increasing), and they're like, 'Pay more for your luggage, pay more for your seat,'" the traveler told WPTV on Monday.

Industry experts say higher fuel prices have contributed to rising airfare costs across the airline industry. At the same time, travelers who once depended on ultra-low-cost carriers say they are now adjusting to fewer budget-friendly options.

"I usually start with Travelocity," another traveler told WPTV, explaining how she searches for deals online.

Others say flexibility has become key.

"Being flexible, I think, is more the key, leaving on a Tuesday, rather than a Thursday or Friday," one woman at the airport said.

But not everyone says they can make those adjustments easily.

"So now you take away the most affordable airline, and charge us more for literally everything else… and as a college student, I'm not doing anything actually, I'm not traveling anywhere because it's not affordable anymore," one college student said.

Another student said losing Spirit Airlines has been difficult, but believes there are still alternatives available.

"It definitely was a cheap option, so that's tough, but I think there's other options," the traveler said.

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After reviewing airline websites and current promotions, WPTV found several carriers are stepping in to compete for former Spirit customers.

Frontier Airlines is currently advertising discounts of up to 50% off base fares, along with a $199 unlimited summer flight pass. Meanwhile, Allegiant Air is offering rewards and incentives that give travelers points back on select flights.

JetBlue Airways is also expanding in major travel markets like Florida, adding 11 new destinations from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. For a limited time, Spirit loyalty members can also request a status match with JetBlue for access to travel perks and benefits.

Travelers say one strategy matters most now.

"You just have to plan in advance," another passenger said.

Experts recommend booking early, comparing prices across multiple sites and airlines and staying flexible with travel dates to find the best deals this summer.

While the ultra-cheap flights many travelers once relied on may be harder to find, analysts say deals are still available for flyers willing to do a little extra searching.