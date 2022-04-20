Watch
LifestyleTravel

Actions

Subscriptions are coming to travel, should you get on board?

Airplane generic
Paul Sakuma/ASSOCIATED PRESS
** FILE ** In this July 31, 2006 file photo, a United Airlines plane leaves San Francisco International Airport. United has invested in flight planning software that helps pilots choose the best routes and speeds. In some cases, that means planes fly at slower speeds. United estimates the software will save it $20 million a year in fuel and overflight costs, fees foreign countries charge airlines for use of their airspace. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, file)
Airplane generic
Posted at 5:37 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 17:37:35-04

The subscription pricing model is trending in the travel industry.

Though it might be a familiar payment option for your favorite streaming platform or at-home meal kit, it’s taking new shapes in tourism.

Alaska Airlines recently launched a subscription service for West Coast flyers, offering 1-cent flights (on top of a monthly fee) for flights between California, Nevada and Arizona.

And for $2,500 a month, holders of the Inspirato Pass can book luxury travel accommodations at premium vacation rentals and high-end hotels.

Though these membership services usually don’t make sense for the average traveler, they could be a good fit for a niche market.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News