Spirit Airlines' shutdown raises concerns for budget carriers like Breeze and Avelo

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Will the collapse of Spirit Airlines have a ripple effect on other low-cost airlines that many travelers depend on?



Carriers like Avelo, Allegiant and Breeze serve airports from Fort Lauderdale to Vero Beach.



We examined how the same headwinds that pushed Spirit out of business could impact other budget carriers.

At Palm Beach International Airport on Monday, passengers flying on budget carrier Breeze found themselves looking at the empty counter of now-defunct Spirit Airlines — a stark reminder of what rising costs can do to discount air travel.

The surge in jet fuel costs has hit budget airlines hard. A group of carriers that includes Avelo is seeking a $2.5 billion bailout from the federal government — a move Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy calls unnecessary.

Demoris Payne, who was traveling to North Carolina on Breeze, said the loss of Spirit is a warning sign.

"I think them going under, man, is bad," Payne said.

Payne said budget airlines are a lifeline for many travelers.

"There's a lot of people who this is the only way they can afford to fly," Payne said.

Of the discount carriers serving South Florida airports, Allegiant Airlines said it plans to limit the number of passengers on some flights to stretch fuel mileage.

Passengers at Palm Beach International said they hope these airlines and their cheaper fares survive.

Margeaux Archer said the loss of more budget carriers would make flying even more stressful.

"It's just going to add to the chaos of going to the airport, trying to fly," Archer said.

Zach Kort said the impact would be widespread.

"It's definitely a big impact. There's a lot of people flying," Kort said.

Payne said losing more budget options would affect him personally.

"That wouldn't be good at all because I'm, I'm at the stage in my life where I can't ride in a car long or whatever," Payne said.

Those who fly budget airlines note there is another benefit: these carriers offer nonstop service to destinations like New Haven, Connecticut and Raleigh, North Carolina that larger airlines do not.

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