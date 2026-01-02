Some passengers at Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale airports still lacking Real ID

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — About 5% of passengers at the Palm Beach International Airport and the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport are showing up without an acceptable form of identification since the implementation of Real ID, according to a spokesperson from TSA.

The 5% figure is equivalent to thousands of passengers.

However, the data shows that most travelers have largely complied with the new rules and regulations that took effect May 7, 2025.

WPTV requested the data after TSA announced it would add a $45 fee on Feb. 1 for people who can't present an acceptable and valid identification at security checkpoints.

Other than a Real ID, which Florida implemented on its licenses in 2010, an acceptable form of identification also includes passports, Canadian provincial driver's licenses, a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card, a permanent resident card, a border crossing card and several other forms of identification that TSA lists online.

More than 94% of passengers already use their REAL ID or any other acceptable form of identification, according to TSA.

The government agency said it's working with the private sector to offer an online payment option before arriving at the airport, although the process will differ from airport to airport.

Adam Stahl, a senior official performing the duties of deputy administrator for TSA, said they are creating a fee to cover the cost of the security screening required before boarding a flight.

"This fee ensures the cost to cover verification of an insufficient ID will come from the traveler, not the taxpayer," Stahl said in a press release. "The security of the traveling public is our top priority, so we urge all travelers to get a REAL ID or other acceptable form of ID as soon as possible to avoid delays and potentially miss flights."

On Friday, WPTV saw a TSA agent checking people's identification documents at the halfway point of the security line at Palm Beach International Airport. We didn't see anybody turned away from the gate, and everybody we spoke with at the airport had acceptable identification documents.

Lynda Trusz, who said she was traveling Friday from New York to West Palm Beach, said she didn't have any concern about her identification because her ID had a gold star on the top right corner.

"They told me you need it," she said. "I got it. I had one from New York, and now I live here, I have one from here."