Search suspended for 77-year-old woman who went overboard on Nieuw Statendam cruise ship

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The search for a 77-year-old woman who went overboard on a cruise ship was suspended Thursday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials said the woman was on Holland America's Nieuw Statendam cruise ship when she went overboard about 40 miles northeast of Sabana, Cuba, on Thursday.

Crews searched by air and sea on Thursday for the missing woman.

#UPDATE #Final The @USCG suspended its searches for a missing 77-year-old woman who went overboard the cruise ship, Nieuw Statendam, Thurs., pending the development of new information. Cruise ship personnel and #USCG crews searched for approx. 8 hours over 690 square miles. — U.S. Coast Guard Southeast (@USCGSoutheast) January 1, 2026

Cruise ship personnel and Coast Guard crews searched for about eight hours over 690 square miles before suspending the search.

The ship departed Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 27 and was scheduled to make stops in the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, the Dominican Republic and Key West.

Nieuw Statendam has been in service since 2018 and has a capacity of about 2,666 passengers.

The woman's name and the cause of her going overboard have not been released.