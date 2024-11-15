Scandinavian Airlines flight to Miami rocked by severe turbulence

MIAMI — Severe turbulence forced a Scandinavian Airlines flight bound for Miami to return to Europe on Thursday.

Video shows the turbulence shook up passengers and sent items flying about the cabin.

One passenger reported seeing someone not wearing a seat belt hit the ceiling when the turbulence started.

WATCH BELOW: Severe turbulence hits flight to Miami

It all happened as the aircraft, which had departed from Stockholm, was flying over Greenland with 254 people on board.

According to a statement from the airline, the flight did not continue to Miami because the airline didn't have the resources to properly inspect the aircraft upon landing.

The plane was rerouted to Copenhagen instead.

No severe injuries were reported.