Royal Caribbean unveils Legend of the Seas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Legend's debut lineup will soon open on Royal Caribbean’s website, and Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members will have special access to book ahead of the official opening on Thursday, Feb. 20.

The cruise ship will set sail for the first time in August 2026, offering summer adventures in Europe, and will make its grand Caribbean debut in November 2026.

The cruise line said Legend of the Seas will feature more of the "unparalleled experiences" that are on Icon of the Seas and Star of the Seas, becoming the third ship to its lineup Icon Class vacations.

Legend of the Seas offers more than 40 ways to dine and drink.

Highlights include Crown’s Edge – which features a skywalk, ropes course and thrill ride— and is part of the largest waterpark at sea, Category 6. Sun-seekers choose from seven pools, including the largest pool at sea, Royal Bay, a swim-up bar called Swim & Tonic, and the adults-only Hideaway that features a one-of-a-kind infinity pool suspended above the ocean, the cruise line said.

Families can spend time together at Surfside, the neighborhood designed for young families, or partake in activities at the three-story Ultimate Family Townhouse, which has reimagined spaces for the whole family.

Legend of the Seas will sail year-round from Fort Lauderdale.

