Royal Caribbean suspends trips to Labadee, Haiti

MIAMI — Royal Caribbean International has suspended all trips to Labadee, Haiti for the next week, the cruise line announced Thursday.

"We have suspended all visits to Labadee fleetwide through March 22, 2024, and itinerary modifications have been communicated directly to guests on those sailings," the cruise line said on its website.

The announcement comes after reports of mounting gang violence and unrest in Haiti, which has plagued the Caribbean nation in recent weeks.

"We continue to monitor the situation with our Global Security & Intelligence team. Should any additional itinerary modifications be necessary, we will notify guests sailing between March 23 - 31 via email early during the week of March 18," the cruise line added.

The cruise line's CEO said it will continue to suspend trips on a rolling basis.

"We have suspended calls into Labadee, Haiti for the next 7 days and will continue suspension on a rolling basis with 3 days advance notification to our guests sailing on itineraries impacted and changed as we monitor and evaluate the situation in Haiti," Michael Bayley wrote in a Facebook post Thursday.

The travel advisory for Haiti remains at level four, meaning all travel to the country is discouraged, due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and poor health care infrastructure, the U.S. Department of State said it on its website.