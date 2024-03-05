Royal Caribbean employee accused of secretly filming passengers, jailed in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Royal Caribbean employee is being accused of secretly filming passengers while on a cruise.

Arvin Mirasol, 34, a stateroom attendant on the "Symphony of the Seas" was arrested Sunday as the cruise ship arrived at Port Everglades.

Homeland Security agents said Mirasol confessed to placing hidden cameras inside some guest rooms to see passengers get undressed.

According to investigators, Mirasol reportedly claimed he sometimes hid under a bed while a guest was taking a shower.

Since the room recordings captured at least two minors, Mirasol was charged with the production and possession of child pornography and video voyeurism.

Mirasol was ordered to be detained until the start of his trial.

Royal Caribbean issued a statement saying it immediately reported the allegations and "will continue to fully cooperate with authorities."