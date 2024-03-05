Watch Now
LifestyleTravel

Actions

Royal Caribbean employee accused of secretly filming passengers, jailed in Broward County

Arvin Mirasol faces charges of production and possession of child pornography, video voyeurism
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
The Symphony of the Seas cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, in a Wednesday, May 20, 2020, file photo, in Miami.
Posted at 2:44 PM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 14:49:17-05

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Royal Caribbean employee is being accused of secretly filming passengers while on a cruise.

Arvin Mirasol, 34, a stateroom attendant on the "Symphony of the Seas" was arrested Sunday as the cruise ship arrived at Port Everglades.

Homeland Security agents said Mirasol confessed to placing hidden cameras inside some guest rooms to see passengers get undressed.

According to investigators, Mirasol reportedly claimed he sometimes hid under a bed while a guest was taking a shower.

Since the room recordings captured at least two minors, Mirasol was charged with the production and possession of child pornography and video voyeurism.

Mirasol was ordered to be detained until the start of his trial.

Royal Caribbean issued a statement saying it immediately reported the allegations and "will continue to fully cooperate with authorities."

Copyright 2024 Cable News Network, a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.