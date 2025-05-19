Palm Beach International Airport ranked No. 1 for international summer travel, report says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — If you're flying domestically this summer, you might see some delays, but Memorial Day weekend travel is expected to break records.

If you're flying outside the U.S., however, there's some good news. Palm Beach International Airport (PBIA) has been ranked No. 1 for international travel arrivals.

According to summer 2024 data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, analyzed by Upgraded Points, PBIA has the shortest wait time for immigration and customs, with international travelers spending an average of 3.5 minutes waiting in line after arriving.

John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, Calif., ranked No. 2 with an estimated 6.4-minute wait and Phoenix Sky Harbor International ranked No. 3 with a 7.5-minute wait.

As for the airports with the longest wait times, another Florida airport made the list. Orlando International Airport came in at No. 4. with wait times of 30.1 minutes.

Los Angeles International Airport got the worst ranking, with international travelers waiting the longest at 31.8 minutes.

The report does note that U.S. citizens faced shorter wait times at immigration, stating that "Across all arrival times, non-citizens wait significantly more than their U.S. counterparts."