Palm Beach International Airport named one of most 'satisfying' airports

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you're catching a flight out of Florida, there's a good chance you'll be flying out of one of the most satisfying airports in the country, according to a study.

J.D. Power released its annual North America Airport Satisfaction Study on Wednesday. The study is a list of best airports based on feedback from consumers.

The study ranked airports by size: mega, large and medium.

Miami International Airport ranked fifth and Orlando International Airport ranked 10th for mega airports, while Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport ranked in the bottom five.

For large airports, Tampa International Airport earned the top spot.

And for medium-sized airports, Palm Beach International Airport ranked fourth and Jacksonville International Airport ranked sixth.

The rankings were based on various factors, including food and beverage options at the airport, baggage claim and terminal facilities and on-time arrivals and departures.