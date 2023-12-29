Over 2 million passengers expected to travel over New Year's weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Things are back to normal at Palm Beach International Airport after a Federal Aviation Administration ground delay earlier this week, just in time for a busy holiday travel weekend.

Earlier this week, many travelers at PBIA were affected by an FAA ground delay, causing some to wait over three hours for their flights to take off.

“I would anticipate that will be very busy in the coming days. We could get even busier," Joe Harrington, director of marketing and communications for PBIA, said on Wednesday.

The airport got busier on Friday as News Year's weekend travelers landed at PBIA.

“Little New Year's celebration, you know," Shakal told WPTV. "We’re visiting our friend in Delray Beach, looking to have a little boys trip, make the most of it heading into 2024."

Zoom Pete Trabucco, a travel and aviation expert, tells WPTV the best tips to use to maximize travel.

TSA estimates Friday will be one of the busiest travel days of the year, along with New Year's Day. They estimate over 2.5 million passengers will travel on both days.

"Remember air travel is up 12% from even last year. It's even past the numbers from the pre-COVID numbers," Pete Trabucco, a travel and aviation expert, told WPTV.

Trabucco said travelers need to be patient, allow yourself plenty of extra time at the airport before your flight and take advantage of any special offers from your airline, if you can.

“For example, if you’re really not in a hurry to get back and they’re offering you bonus mileage, take it," Trabucco said. "Especially if you’re not on a time schedule where you need to be there."