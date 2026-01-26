Massive winter storm disrupts hundreds of flights at PBIA

A major winter storm brought travel chaos to Palm Beach International Airport on Sunday , leaving many South Florida travelers seeking solutions.

The major snowstorm impacting much of the nation has created a ripple effect at PBI, despite sunny skies across the region.

WATCH BELOW: Winter storm disrupts hundreds of flights at Palm Beach Int'l Airport

Winter storm disrupts hundreds of flights at Palm Beach Int'l Airport

On Sunday, WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache spotted empty terminals and baggage claim areas due to widespread flight disruptions.

More than 10,000 flights have been canceled nationwide, with the FlightAware website reporting 125 flight cancellations at PBIA in the last 24 hours alone.

"Anxious because I don't know if we can fly or not," said Ana Asmar, a traveler facing delays.

National News Winter storm leaves hundreds of thousands without power across the South AP via Scripps News Group

Ana and her husband, Danny, were trying to return home to Detroit.

"We enjoyed the weather here, but we are very sad to go back," Danny Asmar said. "It's very cold. They said it was 16 [degrees] and they already got like 4 inches (of snow)," added Ana.

While some travelers managed to escape before the worst of the storm hit, others weren't as fortunate.

Travel Winter weather travel guide: Refunds, rebooking, and survival tips AP via Scripps News Group

"I prayed before coming, I prayed before leaving," said Grace Acheampong, whose flight avoided the disruptions.

However, Acheampong witnessed other travelers facing extended stays.

"But I did hear people in Las Vegas saying they have to stay an extra day because their flights were canceled," said Acheampong.

Some airlines are waiving change fees due to the impact.

Travelers should check their flight status before heading to PBIA, as conditions continue to change rapidly.