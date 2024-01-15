Martin Luther King Jr. weekend brings more airplane delays, cancellations

WEST PALM BEACH, Fl. — For the second straight holiday weekend, passengers across Florida saw a handful of delays at airports during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

According to FlightAware, a combination of cold weather and the grounding of Boeing 737 Max planes created the highest number of U.S. flight cancellations in six months during the holiday weekend.

The flight-tracking website said there were 144 flights canceled from O'Hare Internatioal Airport in Chicago and 129 from Denver's airport, each accounting for 14% of total flights from there. Both areas are dealing with various conditions from winter storms.

In all, there were 1,547 cancellations and 7,869 delays in and out of the United States. There are about 45,000 flights per day in the nation.

Weather News Millions of Americans face below-zero temperatures, weekend storms Associated Press and WPTV

Locally, there were few cancellations at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Palm Beach International. Yet delays at both airports varied throughout the weekend per FlightAware.

Kirk Gunn, who was traveling home from Palm Beach International, said he had a few concerns about the weather on Sunday night. He said his flight wasn't delayed, but he was concerned if the plane would make it since it was coming from the Midwest.

"That’s always the challenge to get the plane here on the ground first," Gunn said. "But, hopefully we’ll be able to make it out okay.

During end-of-year travel, ground delays due to “compact demand” in air travel led to average delays of 256 minutes at Palm Beach International.