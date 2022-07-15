Watch Now
Margaritaville cruise ship 'cleared' to sail, Coast Guard says

'Margaritaville fixed their discrepancies and are cleared to go,' says Nicole Groll
Margaritaville at Sea Paradise cruise ship cleared to sail on July 15, 2022.
Posted at 11:36 AM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 11:46:10-04

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard has lifted the "No Sail Order" for the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise cruise ship.

The cruise ship was cleared for sailing Friday morning after not being able to leave the Port of Palm Beach on Wednesday.

'No Sail Order' issued for Margaritaville cruise ship docked at Port of Palm Beach

"Margaritaville fixed their discrepancies and are cleared to go," U.S. Coast Guard Public Affairs Officer Nicole Groll told WPTV.

The circumstances surrounding the "No Sail Order" have not been released.

