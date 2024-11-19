Margaritaville at Sea offers dog-friendly cruise from Tampa in November 2025

TAMPA, Fla. — A cruise for dog lovers is setting sail from Florida next year.

The Margaritaville at Sea Islander cruise ship will depart from Tampa in November 2025.

The cruise can accommodate 250 dogs and their two-legged family members.

Onboard activities include dog shows, trainings, costume contests, splash stations and puppy massages.

Passengers with pups will have balconies with a private relief station, as well as a designated pet butler.

The cruise line will require up-to-date vaccinations and health checks from all pets boarding the ship.

The cruise is part of a partnership with Cruise Tails and Expedia Cruises of west Orlando.

Additional information, including pricing, will be released in the coming weeks.