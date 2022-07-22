Margaritaville at Sea drops requirement for COVID-19 test for vaccinated guests

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Margaritaville at Sea is eliminating its pre-embarkation COVID-19 testing requirement for vaccinated guests.

The announcement was made Friday. The company says it will drop the testing requirement on July 23.

Unvaccinated guests will continue to be required to present a negative COVID-19 test one day prior to sailing.

Margaritaville at Sea says all crew members will continue to maintain their fully vaccinated status as well as adhere to enhanced safety and hygiene protocols onboard.

