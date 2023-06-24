Florida's Toll Relief Program results in $190 million in credits this year

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's Toll Relief Program is continuing to post credits to customers' Sun Pass accounts, including $40.1 million to 1 million customers in May and $190 million to 1.2 million Floridians for the first five months of 2023.

The program was enacted by the Florida Legislature and launched on Jan. 1.

The system automatically gives SunPass users with at least 35 monthly toll transactions a 50% toll credit to their account.

The Toll Relief program builds on the successful SunPass Savings Program that concluded in December and resulted in 384,000 drivers saving over $18 million.

“For many Florida families, the savings from the Toll Relief Program make a big impact, allowing families to use those savings for other important expenses,” Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise Executive Director and CEO Nicola Liquori said in a news release. “As the state’s toll agency, Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise is proud to support the Toll Relief Program and offer our loyal customers the opportunity to enjoy increased savings.”

SunPass customers already receive 25% savings.

SunPass is the prepaid electronic toll collection program operated by Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise, the toll agency for the state.

SunPass also will work in Georgia and North Carolina.

SunPass PRO, which costs $14.95 plus tax, is a portable transponder that works in Florida plus 21 other states, including everywhere E-ZPass is accepted, including Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, parts of Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

You can also use SunPass PRO to pay for parking at most of Florida's major airports, Port Canaveral and the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

To learn more about SunPass, visit SunPass.com or call 1-888-TOLL-FLA (888-865-5352).

