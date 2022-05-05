Watch
FAA offers fix for snarled Florida air travel this summer

Agency will increase number of air traffic controllers
FILE - An airliner lands at Tampa International Airport Friday, March 19, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. Flying to Florida has turned into a nightmare at times in recent months, and now federal officials say they are going to do something to fix things. The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday, May 4, 2022 that it will increase the number of air traffic controllers in Florida and take other steps to improve the flow of planes over the state.
Posted at 1:35 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 13:35:03-04

Flying to Florida has turned into a nightmare at times in recent months, and now federal officials say they are going to do something to fix things.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that it will increase the number of air traffic controllers in Florida and take other steps to improve the flow of planes over the state.

The promise comes after FAA officials held two days of meetings with representatives of about a dozen airlines.

Air travel to Florida picked up more quickly during the pandemic than in many other places, and airlines have scheduled even more flights for this summer.

