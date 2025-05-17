Dozens of cars damaged in parking garage fire at Jacksonville International Airport

Dozens of vehicles were damaged after a fire broke out in a parking garage at the Jacksonville International Airport in Jacksonville, Florida Friday.

Fire officials say the garage partially collapsed due to the fire.

Dozens of cars damaged in Jacksonville International Airport garage fire

Firefighters were not able to enter the structure — so they used drones to make sure nobody was inside the garage.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials say the fire started with one car and it quickly spread. Roughly 50 cars were damaged.

The fire also prompted officials to close the airport for several hours.