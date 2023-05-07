Watch Now
Delta flight diverted to Boston due to 'unruly' passenger

Airline didn't describe what type of disruption was caused by passenger 
Michael Calloway
A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.</p>
Posted at 1:19 PM, May 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-07 13:19:03-04

BOSTON — Delta Airlines says a flight between Detroit and Amsterdam landed in Boston where an unruly passenger was removed from the airplane.

In a statement, Delta says that on Friday evening, Flight 134 diverted to Boston Logan International Airport where the plane was met by law enforcement and the passenger taken off the flight. Delta did not describe the disruption caused by the passenger.  

Delta says it has "zero tolerance for unruly behavior."

The Massachusetts Port Authority, which operates the airport, referred questions to the state police, which did not respond Sunday to a request for comment. The flight resumed its trip to Amsterdam with 282 passengers and crew, arriving more than three hours late.

