Ceremonial first Tri-Rail train to downtown Miami departs from West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The ceremonial first Tri-Rail train into downtown Miami departed from West Palm Beach on Friday morning.

WPTV Chopper 5 was overhead as the ceremonial first train left the Tri-Rail station in downtown West Palm Beach on its way to downtown Miami.

The train departed from West Palm Beach at about 9 a.m. and arrived at MiamiCentral Station, which is the current terminus for Brightline, at about 10:40 a.m. It returned to West Palm Beach at about 2:30 p.m.

"This new service aspires to improve the mobility in and out of downtown Miami, where traffic has been a challenge for a very long time," Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado said.

Tri-Rail will continue to connect riders throughout Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, stretching from Mangonia Park to the north to Miami International Airport to the south.

It is a cost-conscious alternative to Brightline, whose fares at its five South Florida stops are higher.

A typical weekday fare through all six zones on the Tri-Rail is $17.50 round trip, whereas a typical weekday fare on Brightline between West Palm Beach and Miami ranges from about $15 to $40 one-way.

Tri-Rail also offers a weekend flat fare of $5 per day.

But Brightline has fewer stops and offers more amenities, making it a choice of cost versus convenience.

The new train service to downtown Miami begins Saturday.