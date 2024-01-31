Watch Now
Carnival Jubilee rescues 2 stranded kayakers in the Gulf of Mexico

Rescued men provided with first aid, food
A cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico welcomed two new guests on board when crew members gave a helping hand to two men stranded in a kayak.
Posted at 10:46 AM, Jan 31, 2024
Crew members on board the Carnival Jubilee spotted the kayak and two men paddling Monday off the coast of Mexico.

The men were helped onto the cruise ship where they underwent a medical evaluation. Staff provided them with first aid and some food, according to the cruise line.

The men said their boat sank, forcing them to jump into the kayak.

Both men were transferred to a Mexican Navy vessel a short time after the rescue.

