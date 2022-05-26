Watch
Carnival Freedom cruise ship catches fire while docked in Grand Turk

Vessel departed Port Canaveral on Monday
The smokestack of a Carnival Cruise ship docked in the Turks &amp; Caicos Islands caught on fire Thursday.
Posted at 2:48 PM, May 26, 2022
GRAND TURK, Turks & Caicos — A Carnival cruise ship caught fire Thursday morning as it was docked in Grand Turk.

A Carnival spokesperson said the fire broke out inside the funnel of the Carnival Freedom.

Workers quickly extinguished the blaze.

Passengers recorded video of the fire on their cellphones, capturing efforts to put it out.

The company shared a statement that said all guests and crew were safe and they were cleared to go ashore in the Turks & Caicos.

The ship left Port Canaveral in Brevard County on Monday for a five-day cruise, officials said.

It's not yet clear what caused the fire.

The ship was built in 2007, is 948 feet long and can hold more than 3,500 passengers, according to CruiseMapper.

