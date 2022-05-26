Carnival Freedom cruise ship catches fire while docked in Grand Turk

GRAND TURK, Turks & Caicos — A Carnival cruise ship caught fire Thursday morning as it was docked in Grand Turk.

A Carnival spokesperson said the fire broke out inside the funnel of the Carnival Freedom.

Workers quickly extinguished the blaze.

Passengers recorded video of the fire on their cellphones, capturing efforts to put it out.

Freedom Cruiser - TURKS AND CAICOS.

The fire fighting group managed to extinguish the flames from the exhaust system in an effective manner.

The fire fighting group managed to extinguish the flames from the exhaust system in an effective manner. no injured. congratulations for the teamwork.

The company shared a statement that said all guests and crew were safe and they were cleared to go ashore in the Turks & Caicos.

The ship left Port Canaveral in Brevard County on Monday for a five-day cruise, officials said.

It's not yet clear what caused the fire.

The ship was built in 2007, is 948 feet long and can hold more than 3,500 passengers, according to CruiseMapper.