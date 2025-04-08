Authorities identify 2 teens found dead in JetBlue landing gear at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Authorities have identified the two teens whose bodies were found in the landing gear area of a plane that landed in South Florida about three months ago.

The victims were identified as Jeik Aniluz Lusi, 18, and Elvis Borques Castillo, 16.

They were found during a routine post-flight maintenance inspection of a JetBlue plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6.

The aircraft had arrived in Fort Lauderdale shortly after 11 p.m. from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

Though its most recent flight was from New York to Fort Lauderdale, the jet had been in both Kingston, Jamaica and Salt Lake City, Utah, earlier that day, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware.com. Authorities haven't said where they think the people got into the wheel well.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said extensive DNA testing was used to confirm their identities.

The nationalities of the stowaways haven't been released.

According to a 2011 FAA report, roughly 80% of people who try to fly in the wheel well or another external compartment of an aircraft die there.