Brightline wrapping up work for new service to Orlando

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Brightline is moving toward infrastructure completion before beginning train service to Orlando sometime this summer.

The company hasn't announced an official opening date but tickets are on sale for Sept. 1 through early 2024. One-way fares will range from $79 for adults to $149 for premium tickets; kids one-way fares will begin at $39. Discounts are offered for four or more tickets.

Brightline finished work on the St. Lucie railroad bridge on May 21.

From April 16 to April 29, the bridge was in the up position and closed to freight traffic as part of the rehabilitation project.

Then May 1 through May 21, the St. Lucie County bridge was locked to be in the down position for 21 days affecting boats.

Brightline continues train testing up to 110 mph with flagging operations in Martin and St. Lucie Counties that will end Thursday. Daytime testing was running 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Testing impacts multiple railroad crossings at a time.

Trains are being tested at speeds of up to 125 mph between Cocoa and Orlando International Airport, where the new Brightline station will be located. These tests are scheduled to continue through July.

Region Martin County Brightline's closure of 'Confusion Corner' raises concerns in Stuart Kate Hussey

Confusion corner work in Stuart began Tuesday and runs through June 9. This to install pavers for the sidewalk, but does require the crossing to be closed.

The intersection is known for its chaotic convergence of seven roads, Flagler Avenue, East Ocean, West Ocean Boulevard, Colorado Avenue, A1A North and South, and Dixie Highway, plus the railroad tracks.

Detours are from northbound and southbound Colorado Avenue, and eastbound and westbound Southeast Ocean Avenue.

Previously, Brightline closed that same area from July to August 2022 to complete the majority of service on the additional track heading up north.

Travel Traveling on Brightline to Orlando could cost family of 4 about $400 roundtrip Todd Wilson

The five South Florida stops are Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach.

Brightline said it will have 16 daily trips from Miami to Orlando once the trains start rolling.

