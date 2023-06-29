Watch Now
Brightline to resume high-speed testing Thursday in Riviera Beach, West Palm Beach

Railroad getting ready for service to Orlando
Posted at 11:23 PM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 23:24:22-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Brightline on Thursday will resume testing up to 90 mph in preparation for service to Orlando.

Continuous flagging operations and train testing will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m, Thursday. If necessary, to complete the work, testing will also take place Friday.

Work could bring additional wait times at railroad crossings, Brightline said.

Flaggers will be present at railroad crossings where active high-speed testing (above 79 mph) is underway and Brightline is working closely with law enforcement agencies in testing areas.

Testing will impact the following railroad crossing:

  • North Lake Boulevard (SR 809)
  • Park Avenue
  • Silver Beach Road
  • Blue Heron Boulevard. (SR 708)
  • Flagler Strett (West 13th Street)
  • Inlet Blvd./Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (SR 710)
  • 30th Street
  • 25th Street
  • 23rd Street
  • 15th Street

The public is encouraged to sign up for Brightline text alert updates for the latest information on high-speed testing schedules in their area: Text “RR110” to 888-384-0037.

