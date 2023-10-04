Brightline to double Orlando train service to 30 each day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Brightline announced Tuesday train service between Miami and Orlando will double to 30 trips daily starting Monday, just two weeks after extending service.

That means there will be 15 trains in each direction up to Orlando. The current number is eight each way.

The first train leaves Miami for Orlando at 6:41 a.m., arriving at 10:19 a.m. with the last train leaving Miami for Orlando at 9:41 p.m. Additional early morning and late-night trains will operate between Brightline’s five South Florida stations.

The first train leaves Orlando at 4:38 a.m., arriving into Miami at 8:11 a.m. The final train leaves Orlando at 8:54 p.m.

The company also has stops in Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach.

Before the extension to Orlando on Sept. 22, service only went to West Palm Beach.

Construction involved laying 170 miles of new track and two million spikes and bolts, along with building the new Orlando station. There are now 235 miles of track between Miami and Orlando.

Trips from Miami to Orlando last about three and a half hours at speeds up to 125 mph. Travel from West Palm Beach to Orlando will take about two hours.

A one-way ticket between Miami and Orlando starts at $79 for adults, $39 for children.



