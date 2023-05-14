Brightline adds Starlink internet on all trains

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Brightline is the first passenger rail service in the world to offer Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency broadband service, the two companies announced last week.

Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX.

The internet service is complimentary for all Brightline passengers.

"Brightline will be the first train sets in the world to use the Starlink system," Kevin T. McAuliffe, chief technology and digital innovation officer at Brightline, said. "This really speaks to what we represent -- an innovative passenger rail provider paving the way for high-speed rail in the U.S. Brightline is working with some of the best tech teams around the globe and our partnership with Starlink will elevate our brand to the stars."

Passengers will have a better connection to stream, make video calls or enjoy online games because of the highly advanced satellites operating in a low orbit around the Earth.

The service is available on trains from South Florida, between Miami and West Palm Beach with stops in Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale and Aventura.

Brightline will add service to Orlando this summer with 16 daily round trips.

Trains will travel from Orlando to West Palm Beach in less than two hours. The new station is located at Orlando International Airport, adjacent to Terminal C.

Ticket sales started in May for its Orlando station.

By: Peter Burke

Posted at 1:21 PM, Apr 20, 2023

and last updated 1:56 PM, Apr 20, 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ticket sales for the new Brightline service to Orlando will begin in May, but officials stopped shy of revealing an exact opening date for trains to begin traveling to and from South Florida.

"Starting this summer, trains will depart from this station with reliable hourly service as early as 5 a.m. from Orlando, with trains departing from South Florida as early as 6 a.m.," Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline, said during an unveiling of the new Orlando station Thursday morning.

The new station is located at Orlando International Airport, adjacent to Terminal C.

